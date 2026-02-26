AEW Dynamite - 2/25/2026: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

If there's one thing in wrestling that everyone can get on board with, in the words of Big E, it's two meaty men slapping meat. This week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" gave us just that as Brody King went one-on-one with Mark Davis, and it was a match that did exactly what it needed to do: showcase two of the meatiest men in AEW beating the tar out of each other until one of them simply can't get up.

To start, I actually want to give a lot of praise to Davis as he is quietly becoming one of the most consistent TV performers in AEW. Whether it be in singles, tags, or trios, he has been on top form since the turn of the new year, and given his track record with injuries, that really is something you love to see. Like many people, I was a little worried that when Jake Doyle went down with an injury, Davis would be relegated to the Lance Archer role of The Don Callis Family, where he would just stand around looking menacing, but between this and his match with Jon Moxley last week, Davis is earning his weekly spot on AEW programming.

Then there's Brody King. Obviously, the national exposure that the ICE chants got a few weeks ago has turned him into a much bigger star than even AEW might have anticipated, but he is carving out his own path in the upper midcard that could lead to him being a main event player as the year goes on. The fans were solidly behind him in this one, and when he made any appearances throughout the night, you could hear everyone barking, but he has the bite to back up that bark, as there were moments in this match where he treated "Dunkzilla" as if he were a cruiserweight. The crowd did take a little bit of time to wake up throughout this show, but they treated King like a star, and this performance went a long way in keeping him as one of the most over names in the company right now.

As for the aftermath, it looks as if AEW is putting its stock in Brody, as he issued a challenge to Swerve Strickland for Revolution, which has every chance of stealing the show. However, not to be outdone, Bandido also wanted a match at Revolution, and he looks set to take on Andrade El Idolo in what can only be described as a demonic piece of matchmaking by Tony Khan. Davis and King had a great TV match; two fantastic pay-per-view matches are now set up. Everything worked in this segment.

Written by Sam Palmer