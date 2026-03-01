AEW's Darby Allin Climbed Mt. Everest After Getting Tired Of 'Fake A**' People

Last year, AEW star Darby Allin climbed to the top of Mt. Everest, as discussed many times in the months since. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Allin offered some additional details on his decision to make the journey, citing his distaste for backstage politics in pro wrestling.

"In wrestling, you can politick and you can lie and kiss ass all you want, but I never wanted to be that guy," Allin said. "It's not just in wrestling, it's in day-to-day life, all kinds of businesses, there's a lot of ass-kissers and politickers. But I figured when you do something like Mt. Everest, you can't politick your way to the top because you'll die trying. You have to actually put the work in, and that's what was so great, because I was sick and tired of just being around fake ass f***ing people."

Allin wanted to prove to himself that he could summit Everest, and he was willing to put his life on the line to make it happen. Although his trip was initially delayed by an injury, Allin ended up leaving early last year, documenting his journey before returning to AEW in the summer.

According to the wrestler, the experience helped him put some of his personal problems into perspective, as Allin realized many issues aren't all that important. Recalling the journey, Allin shared his belief that it's hard to care about the way you might look or smell when you're in a life or death situation, and he believes he's taken that lesson about ego to heart.

Now that he's home, Allin is even less of a fan of politicking and the inflated egos that go hand-in-hand with pro wrestling. Similarly, Allin says he has no attachment to material possessions, and he seems more focused on experiencing life.

