AEW's Tony Schiavone Muses On The Idea Of AI Wrestling

The advent of AI has taken hold of many aspects of social media, as well as advertising, and, of course, professional wrestling. At the same time, WWE has reportedly begun to transition towards utilizing AI, although it's still unclear to what degree, outside of various Gen AI graphics, but what if a promotion actually begins to utilize AI seriously for certain aspects of their shows?

In an episode of his "What Happened When?" podcast, Tony Schiavone speculated whether or not he believes this could ever be done and what it might end up looking like.

"Well, pretty soon there's going to be an AI wrestling announcer, believe you me. There'll be somebody in a video truck, just pushing buttons. 'He picked him up,'" he expressed. "When I die, which, knowing me, could be any day...I want my memory to be gone."

While Schiavone didn't verbatim say it, the veteran announcer and commentator seemed to suggest he would rather the world forget about him after passing than have his voice or likeness used in AI.

So far, the usage of AI in pro wrestling hasn't been done well enough for fans, especially in the case of Lucha Libre AAA using AI during a video package, which accidentally portrayed Dominik Mysterio with the AEW World Championship instead of the AAA Mega Championship. The blunder led to mass ridicule by online fans, and AA eventually deleted the video, proving that wherever AI could be implemented in pro wrestling, it will still need human oversight.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Happened When?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.