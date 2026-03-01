Thekla Thinks She Handled The 'Hostile' Environment Of AEW Well

Thekla is currently riding high as the AEW Women's World Champion, winning the title from Kris Statlander after being in the company for less than a year. However, "The Toxic Spider" didn't exactly have it easy when transitioning from STARDOM in Japan to AEW in the United States. During a recent appearance on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, Thekla was asked about her first few days in AEW to which she revealed that her no-nonsense attitude didn't exactly go down too well with some members of the AEW women's roster.

"It was a hostile environment. Once you get in the locker room I was like 'Damn why am I beefing with everybody? What's going on?' But I understood–but I'm also like Japan trained so I would be like going up to people like 'Hey what's up? I'm new, My name is Thekla, nice to meet you. I'm here now, what are you going to do about it?' Some people love that, some people didn't, but now I feel like I've proven myself and everybody's cool." Despite the competitive atmosphere in AEW when she arrived, Thekla did admit that she loves the environment within the company, especially being able to spend time with people who have achieved so much in their own careers.

While AEW does focus more on the in-ring aspect of wrestling, the company still uses backstage promos and interviews to further stories, stuff that Thekla wasn't used to working in Japan. With that said, while she's still learning on the job, Thekla is enjoying learning the ins and outs of American TV wrestling.

"Some of it I think I'm a natural at, like when it comes to entrances and stuff, but when it comes to like find the camera and that, I really have to actively think about that aspect of producing TV. When it comes to the backstage promos, I could tell some of the stuff was completely new to me you know? And then I get a little nervous and I think a little too much, but honestly that's the stuff that I've enjoyed the most because it's new."

