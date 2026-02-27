TNA Impact 2/26/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

There's no denying that both Mickie James and Ash By Elegance are abundantly talented in their own right. James is a legend in the professional wrestling business, while Ash has shown what she can do with her current character work and leading an entire stable of her own throughout her time in TNA Wrestling. With that said, I think it's pretty safe to say that their face off on this edition of "Thursday Night iMPACT" was neither woman's best work.

For starters, I personally found this faceoff to be incredibly boring and a little bit all over the place. It didn't really do anything to make itself stand out for me in any kind of way, and didn't really do anything to set itself apart from any other faceoff that I've seen in the last 5 years. While I can also understand why James and Ash would bring up subjects like James helping Ash to get a job in TNA Wrestling, I also feel that this feud is still in the beginning stages as it continues to find its footing and maybe would've landed better if they had just held off a couple of weeks when things were more personal between the pair.

I also think that James' son didn't need to be involved in the segment. It just really wasn't necessary to the feud and the storyline as a whole especially at this point into it, with there being no shortage of other ways for The Elegance Brand to get into James' head with their heel tactics. I couldn't help but feel that it was such an unnecessary plot point, and just something that was meant as nothing more than a means of giving a good reason for James and Ash to have a stipulation match of some kind down the line.

Written by Olivia Quinlan