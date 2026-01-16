Backstage Report On TNA Names Not Present For AMC Debut

In just a matter of minutes, "Thursday Night iMPACT" will take over AMC and AMC+ for the very first time, with its main event pitting TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian against Mike Santana. Elsewhere, the likes of TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration, The Elegance Brand, The Hardy Boys, and Mustafa Ali will also be in action. Per a new report, the same cannot be said for some other talents.

According to Fightful Select, former TNA International Champion Steve Maclin is not present at tonight's "Thursday Night iMPACT" show, which emanates from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. Earlier this week, reports indicated that Maclin had inked a contract extension with TNA, though its exact length is still unconfirmed. He last appeared on the January 8 episode of "iMPACT," in which he defeated "WWE NXT" star and current International Champion Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo by disqualification.

Along with Maclin, former Knockouts Tag Team Champion Dani Luna and TNA producer Lance Storm are reportedly absent from tonight's AMC debut broadcast as well. Luna, a native of England, is said to be away due to her visa not being finalized in time for the show.

Luna made her respective TNA in-ring debut back in 2023 in a match against her future tag team partner Jody Threat. Like Maclin, she too competed on last week's "iMPACT" episode, in her case for a singles bout against Harley Hudson.

Other talents such as Killer Kelly and The Rascalz will not be at tonight's milestone broadcast due to no longer being part of TNA. Kelly's recent contract expiration resulted in her return to the free agency market. Meanwhile, all four members of The Rascalz (Desmond Xavier, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed) have signed with AEW.