Lance Storm On How The TNA Locker Room Is Different Than Other Companies

Backed by 34 years of experience, Lance Storm currently serves as one of the backstage producers for TNA Wrestling – a role he stepped back into in 2022. On a recent episode of "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Storm expressed gratitude for his job and the uplifting environment that surrounds him in TNA. In analyzing his current workspace, Storm also pointed out one of the joyful differences he's noticed between TNA and some of the previous promotions he was affiliated with.

"I don't know if I've ever had a locker room crew team that ever felt like a 100% group effort in my career as I have with the crew in [TNA]," Storm said. "From Scott [D'Amore] – there's people above Scott in Anthem, but Scott's the be-all and end-all as far as TNA goes – to our announce team, to our guys in the truck, Josh and David, and talent and the producers and stuff. While there is a ladder, it feels like we're all in the same room and we're all pulling towards the same goal. And I don't think I've ever in wrestling had a team as good and on the same page that really, at the end of the day, feels like everyone on the roster bumps fists and goes, 'Great f***ing job today.'"

Last month, Impact Wrestling underwent a rebrand as they reverted back to their former company name of TNA Wrestling. This change was officially put into effect at the 2024 Hard To Kill pay-per-view, which was headlined by a TNA World Championship match between the now-former titleholder Alex Shelley and the eventual victor, Moose.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.