WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 2/24/2026

This past week's State of the Union address seems to have affected "WWE NXT's" numbers as the show saw a drop in viewership and ratings.

The February 24, 2026 edition of "NXT," the penultimate show before next weekend's Vengeance Day PLE, dipped below the 600,000 mark as average viewership numbers reduced to 589,000, against the 744,000 number that it got the previous week, "Programming Insider" reports. This is over a 20% decline from the February 17 show, while the number also means that it's significantly lower than the four-week average for the show, which is at 671,000.

The State of the Union address also seems to have hit the 18-49 key demographic rating, although marginally, as it fell from 0.09 to 0.08. Over 32 million viewers reportedly tuned in for President Trump's State of the Union address, which began at 9 p.m., an hour after "NXT" began to air on Tuesday night.

Next week's "NXT," which will be the final stop before the aforementioned Vengeance Day show, should see numbers bounce back, as anticipation builds towards the event. The March 3, 2026, "NXT" will feature one title match as WWE NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne defends her title against Zaria, while the WWE Speed women's #1 contenders' semi-final match will also take place between Nikkita Lyons and Wren Sinclair.