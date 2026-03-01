Trick Williams Explains 'Cheat Code' He's Discovered Since Joining WWE Main Roster

WWE talent Trick Williams is officially a main roster star, and in time he'll get to step into the ring with the biggest names in the promotion in order to prove himself. While Williams might be enjoying the bigger arenas, there's one life-change that's come with his main roster jump that he's far more excited about.

"I feel like, you know, I cracked the cheat code in life," Williams said during an interview on "107.7 The Bone," referencing how both he and his fiancée – WWE talent Lash Legend – were called up to the main roster at the same time. "Me and my fiancée travel the world every single week, and they pay for it. Like, we on honey moon every single week! ... And we just enjoy each other; we enjoy being together at this exciting time in life."

Williams briefly opened up about the plans he and Lash Legend have in place, revealing that not only do the couple plan to get married soon, they've already got a house together. "It's good to be with someone who understands you as a person and you as a performer as well, you know? So, we can always support each other," he pointed out.

The work schedule of pro wrestlers has infamously led to many divorces, especially in decades past. Veterans like Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Hulk Hogan have all cited the intense travel schedule as one of the (often many) reasons they got divorced. Luckily for Williams and Lash Legend, this won't be something the couple will have to tackle at this rate.

