Strange Things About Ric Flair's Marriages

"The Dirtiest Player in the Game," Ric Flair has played the "stylin', profilin', limousine-riding, jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun" for over five decades, starting back in his NWA days, and the character often seems to bleed into Richard Fliehr's real life. In his prime, Flair seemed to collect women like he collected championships, at one point bragging about how many he had been with over the years, and though likely inflated, even his estimate was staggering.

Despite his womanizing ways, which have gotten him into trouble over the years when he veered into the nonconsensual, Flair settled down not once, not twice, but four times, officially. He even had the world believing he married for a fifth time until he and his most recent long-term partner went their separate ways after a star-studded wedding that didn't actually make their union official.

Flair's love life has been nothing short of unique since he first married Leslie Goodman in August 1971 at the age of 22, well before he became the "Nature Boy" of today. Flair had two long marriages to his first two wives, resulting in his four children, but he was never single for long, always divorcing and re-marrying within a year until he began dating Wendy Barlow, his former valet in WCW. From volatile marriages that led to his third wife spending time in jail, to Flair almost doing time himself following that divorce, to crazy alimony costs, Flair has many stories to tell when it comes to matrimony.

Goodman, Elizabeth Harrell, Tiffany VanDemark, and Jackie Beems were all once married to Flair at one point, with Barlow being the woman who most recently had "The Nature Boy's" heart. With five weddings and five splits, both amicable and nasty, there are plenty of strange things about Flair's marriages.