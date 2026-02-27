Drew McIntyre Explains Why He Felt Recent WWE Raw Promo Was Disrespectful

After Roman Reigns won the 2026 Royal Rumble, he appeared on "WWE Raw" the following Monday to announce that he will be challenging CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania in what was one of the best pro wrestling segments of the year so far. Both men weren't afraid to use past animosity to their advantage, with Reigns expressing the real-life hatred he had for Punk throughout his career, but unfortunately the promo came at the cost of Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

During the segment, Punk referred to McIntyre as the "Easy Way Out," while the "OTC" considered "Raw" the A-show over "The Scottish Warrior's" brand "WWE SmackDown," which led the world champion to voice his frustration with the promo on "Busted Open Radio."

"Like, I don't care, say whatever you want about me. I can protect myself. I look after myself verbally. And to be honest, they weren't even that bad," he explained. "It was just the stuff about the title and 'SmackDown' and making it feel a little less than when they're such big superstars. Just focus on the title, focus on each other. So I went out and did a Braveheart-like speech on the Friday because I was legitimately upset ... every time I'm in that ring, I'm going to bring it 150%. I'm going to show you all that I belong on this show. And 'SmackDown' is the A show."

McIntyre also shared that he used to watch The Undertaker get upset backstage if "SmackDown" would lose to "Raw" in the ratings, and despite the red brand having a bigger platform today because of Netflix, all that Drew asks of the "SmackDown" roster is to work hard every night, and if they don't, he'll kick them out the door.

