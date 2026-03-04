WWE CCO Triple H Doesn't Like The 'Forbidden Door'

It's safe to say that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque isn't exactly the biggest fan of AEW. From the "Wednesday Night Wars" that saw "AEW Dynamite" go head-to-head with "WWE NXT," to the constant counterprogramming, to the man himself telling Billy Gunn at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony that Vince McMahon would "buy that p*** ant company" just to fire Gunn one more time. However, there is one more thing "The Game" isn't a fan of, the term "Forbidden Door," something that Doc Gallows confirmed on a recent "Talk N Shop" podcast with Karl Anderson and Frankie Kazarian.

"I would have to say that the three of us are, if not the, damn close to the originators of the term I know Triple H doesn't love, the Forbidden Door," Gallows said, before using Kazarian as an example as he has appeared on TNA programming while being contracted to AEW, and WWE programming while contracted to TNA. "We were the first guys. When we were Impact guys and you're AEW and crisscrossing started man, and all that goes to when we were all killing it together in Japan I think, and fast forward on to now and it led us to the AJ Styles tribute on Monday Night Raw."

While he's never outright said it in public, Triple H did drop a hint on how he feels about the "Forbidden Door" term back in January 2024. Jordynne Grace made a surprise appearance in that year's Royal Rumble match, which led to Triple H thanking TNA Wrestling for allowing her to appear and stating that he wouldn't be mentioning what type of door she walked through because, in his mind, it's both stupid and silly.

Please credit "Talk N Shop" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.