Nia Jax & Lash Legend Dethrone RHIYO, Win WWE Women's Tag Titles On SmackDown

The Irresistible Forces, Lash Legend and Nia Jax, are the new Women's Tag Team Champions after dethroning Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY on "WWE SmackDown," ahead of Ripley's appearance in the Elimination Chamber. The teams have been feuding for weeks, but things heated up during their title match on February 13 that ended in a no contest when the bout broke down into a brawl.

SKY and Legend started off the match, but SKY quickly took out her opponent and tagged in Ripley. RHIYO took out their challengers with a pair of baseball slides, but they were caught by Jax and Legend on the outside and slammed into the barricade multiple times.

Ripley almost had Jax pinned with a hurricanrana and a missile dropkick from the top rope. She went to tag in SKY, but Legend ripped her from the ring apron. Jax hit a Samoan Drop to Ripley and went for the Annihilator, but Ripley got to her feet and hit Jax with a powerbomb. The challengers brutalized Ripley and Jax hit another Samoan Drop to her on the commentary desk.

SKY broke up a pin and tangled with Legend on the outside after Jax hit Ripley with a leg drop. SKY hit a missile dropkick to Legend, followed by a suicide dive to Jax on the outside, then hit a meteora and Over the Moonsault to Legend, but Jax was still able to break up the pin. Jax hit SKY with the Annihilator, but Ripley drug Legend out of the ring when she attempted the pin.

In the end, it was Ripley to hit the Riptide to Jax, but Legend was the legal woman. She hit the Lash Extension for the victory to earn her first gold in WWE alongside Jax.