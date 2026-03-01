Roman Reigns Responds To CM Punk's World Title Defense At WWE Elimination Chamber

With a successful title defense over Finn Balor at WWE Elimination Chamber, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has solidified his spot on the WrestleMania 42 card, and moreover, confirmed Roman Reigns as his grand stage opponent. Still, Reigns himself seems less than impressed.

"Not sure who looked more tired — the crowd or the champion," Reigns wrote on X following Punk's Elimination Chamber showing. "Enjoy this final month of relevancy."

Not sure who looked more tired — the crowd or the champion. Enjoy this final month of relevancy. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 1, 2026

In a 20-minute affair with Balor, Punk notably survived the Irish star's initial Coup De Grace, then countered the second attempt with a Sharpshooter. Balor managed to escape the submission hold by reaching the bottom rope, though his moment of relief was short-lived as "The Second City Saint" fired off stomps and dropped Balor with a GTS to capture the win right after.

Punk, at the age of 47, now heads into WrestleMania for his second main event match, with he and Reigns both slated for Monday's edition of "WWE Raw." For Reigns, it will mark his first appearance on WWE's red brand since February 2, when he circled a World Heavyweight Championship bout as his prize for winning the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble. Following that, he will miss one week of television before returning once for the March 16 "Raw" in San Antonio, Texas.

As "The Tribal Chief" alluded to in his post, WrestleMania 42 is just over a month away. The two-night event will return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19. According to "No-Contest Wrestling," Punk and Reigns will main event the second night of WrestleMania.