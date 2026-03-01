AJ Styles Is Grateful For Last WWE Match With Shinsuke Nakamura

Before wrapping up his career at the 2026 Royal Rumble, AJ Styles got to share the ring with Shinsuke Nakamura, his long-time friend, one last time. According to Styles, this clash was important to him not only because of their personal connection, but also for the fact that their previous one in WWE wasn't as well-perceived as they had hoped.

"Of course I have favorite moments and matches, but there's so many that I can't just throw them out there," Styles told "Raw Recap: WWE Now." "Let's talk about the most recent favorite. Shinsuke Nakamura and myself had an unbelievable match at Saturday Night's Main Event. I'm probably proud of that match because I know a lot of people didn't like the first one we had in WWE, so I think we made up for it."

Under the WWE banner, Nakamura and Styles battled over the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34, with the latter emerging victorious to retain the title. Afterward, Nakamura blindsided Styles with a low blow and Kinshasa, signaling a heel turn. This go-around at Saturday Night's Main Event, the in-ring faceoff between Styles and Nakamura remained respectful across the board as both men laid in their signature offenses. Styles again left with a victory via the Styles Clash.

Aside from his rematch against Nakamura, Styles pointed to his bouts with John Cena and CM Punk as other recent favorites. "The match with John Cena at Crown Jewel in Australia. Man, I'm so glad I got to wrestle that guy. Punk, having that match with him. There are a lot of matches that I didn't think I'd have the opportunity to have at the end of my career and was able to pull off some unbelievable matches and unbelievable moments."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Raw Recap: WWE Now" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.