The IInspiration Set For AEW TV Debut

The IInspiration, who went by the name The IIconics in WWE, recently debuted in AEW and are set to wrestle their first match in the promotion this coming week.

The duo of Jessie and Cassie debuted at AEW House Rules in their home country of Australia on February 15, 2026 and got the better of Frankie B and Aysha, two local Australian wrestlers, on the show. After the win, the duo were confronted by the Brawling Birds, the team of Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, whom Jessie and Cassie will face on "AEW Dynamite." Ahead of the match, the new AEW stars introduced themselves to the AEW audience, and also sent out a warning to their upcoming opponents.

"This is Cassie, and this is Jessie, and we are the IInspiration. We were the highlight of the night. We made our debut in our home country of Australia. And actually we were so happy for the Brawling Birds to make their debut as a tag team. But what they did was just unacceptable. Unprofessional. A big no-no. Trying to take our thunder. Steal our spotlight. No, no, no. Ladies, you don't have balls to go face-to-face with the IInspiration. No, you don't. But actually I'm going to make this all easy for you. All you've got to do is grab your remote, turn your telly on because the IInspiration is going to make their debut next Wednesday on Dynamite. So ladies, you have three options and they are step up, step back, or step aside for the IInspiration," warned the duo.

The IInspiration (@CassieLee and @JessicaMcKay) are in #AEW! Unfortunately, The Brawling Birds (@HailWindsor and @jmehytr) made sure the welcome was anything but friendly! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Oro2yWsSQT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 1, 2026

The IInspiration's switch to AEW happened following the end of their time in TNA Wrestling, which lasted a few months. Reports have suggested that the former WWE Women's Tag Team champions have signed multi-year contracts with AEW. Aside from the tag team match, the AEW Women's World Championship will be up for grabs at the show, as champion Thekla will put it on the line against former champ, Thunder Rosa.