AEW's Mercedes Mone Auctioning Off Authentic Wardrobe Pieces, Including Ring Gear

AEW's Mercedes Mone has showcased a variety of eye-catching gear over the course of her decade-plus run in pro wrestling, and she is now set to auction some of it.

Mone, in a recent post on her website, announced the launch of Mone Wear, where fans can get their hands on some of her ring gear.

"I'm opening my vault. Moné Wear is a limited-edition archive collection featuring authentic pieces from my wardrobe — yes, including ring gear and accessories — worn throughout more than 15 years of my defining and most memorable moments, each delivered as a collectible with a note from your CEO," she said.

Mone noted in the post that the gear will only be auctioned, revealing that she has safely kept plenty of the gear that she has worn in her career, which includes jewelry, t-shirts, shoes, and even wigs. The former AEW TBS Champion considers the gear she is auctioning to be a piece of her "journey" in the pro wrestling business, and an opportunity for her fans to own a part of her career.

"These aren't just clothes. They're fragments of my journey. Each one holds passion, sacrifice, and growth stitched into it. And now, I'm ready to share some of that history with you. This isn't just an auction—it's an invitation. A chance for my true fans to own a tangible piece of my legacy. Something to cherish forever," Mone added.

Some of the products listed so far include boots that she wore at NJPW Battle in the Valley, dresses she appeared in on-screen in both WWE and AEW, as well as pillows and t-shirts. While she lets go of some of her past gear, Mone is still active as a wrestler and is set to have a number of matches in March, but none of which feature matches or appearances in AEW.