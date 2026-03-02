AEW's JR Muses About Potential Chris Jericho WWE Return, Following Rumble Absence

AEW's Jim Ross was surprised that Chris Jericho did not feature at the Royal Rumble, but feels he will debut in WWE sooner rather than later.

Many, including Ross, assumed that Jericho would return to WWE at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. In his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross now feels that WWE may be priming Jericho for a comeback at WrestleMania, which will be held in April in Las Vegas.

"Yes, I was [surprised that Jericho wasn't at the Rumble]. And right here on this very air, I predicted he would be there. I haven't talked to Chris in a good while, but I thought it was a lead pipe cinch that he would be a participant in the match, but I was wrong. I guessed wrong," JR conceded. "Maybe that's what he's saving his return for is WrestleMania. I don't know. But whatever it is, they've been very tight lipped on it and I don't have a problem with that either. I like to be guessing and I guessed wrong."

The AEW commentator feels that Jericho will eventually make his way to WWE, arguing that someone of his experience will find a place in WWE.

"I think there are so many alleged surprises that they may have thought that adding Jericho to that mix would be a little daunting, said the legendary commentator. "I'm assuming he'll be in the lineup sooner than later because at his age and at his experience level, what are his other options if he wants to stay on TV and in the business and make a good buck?"

Ross added that Jericho's exit from AEW is a huge loss for the promotion, but he's equally pleased with how everyone has kept it under wraps about the veteran star's next destination in the pro wrestling business.