Matt Riddle Says WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Went Off The Rails Due To Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has claimed that Brock Lesnar took matters into his own hands in the 2022 men's Elimination Chamber match, which enraged the other participants.

At the 2022 Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship was on the line, which was eventually won by Lesnar. The plan was for Lesnar to win, but everyone was surprised to see him enter much ahead of the original plan, which Riddle explained in his recent appearance on "Rewind Recap Relive."

"Brock Lesnar was supposed to get out last, you know. So, you got myself, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley. Seth Rollins buckle bombs Austin into the pod. This is all the plan to kind of concuss Bobby and medical takes him out. So now everybody's out, but technically the next entry was supposed to be Bob, but Bobby's not there. Even though when the bell goes off, his pod lights up, but Brock still has to wait like another five minutes. Now in that five minutes, there's multiple spots, multiple moves that everybody wanted to do to showcase their character work, and everybody was like supposed to get a pin. Well, what happens? Brock Lesnar not listening to anybody but himself and maybe Paul Heyman," he recalled.

Riddle doesn't consider Lesnar breaking the pod to escape a great feat, as he feels it isn't a tough task given how fragile the pod is, and said he could do it easily too. Lesnar going into business for himself angered all the participants in the Elimination Chamber match, according to Riddle.

"And AJ Styles was furious, I was furious, Seth, everybody was furious, you know. And then he eliminated all of us. And then eliminated Theory," he recalled. "And then after the match, he's laughing. He goes, 'Oh, sorry. I forgot.'"

Riddle blasted Lesnar for not apologizing for what he did during the match, and claimed that the former WWE Champion was laughing after the match.