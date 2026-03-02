World Champion Drew McIntyre Sees Himself As 'The Last Good Guy' In WWE

Despite becoming a consistent headache for "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis amidst the fight amongst his challengers for the Undisputed WWE Championship ahead of WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre believes he's one of the final good ones in WWE, and that's because of all he's been through to get back to the top.

The champion sat down with "SHAK Wrestling" and explained his reasoning. He said always being the "bridesmaid and never the bride," became a frustration, but he knew he couldn't keep thinking that winning the title again was never going to happen.

"I know how long my current contract runs for, and I can't think for a second, 'Well, this is just my role. I'm going to be happy in this role,'" he explained. "I've seen stars, historically, get pigeon holed in a certain place, and it's a great place, it's amazing to be in WWE and in that place and elevating everyone around you... But, no, not for Drew McIntyre. I know what I'm capable of."

McIntyre said he knew it was a matter of time before he won the title again. He explained it was a long game, but in the end, sometimes the "good guys do win."

"Because I'm not the bad guy. I'm the last good guy in WWE," he said. "If you try to argue with me, debate me, you'll lose. I've done this multiple times. Someone's said, 'Oh, you're the bad guy.' I'm like, 'How. Give me an example,' and I debate. I explain why I am the way I am, what's happened to me, the PTSD I've suffered, 'Would you not do the same thing?' And every single person? 'Yes.' The last good guy."

