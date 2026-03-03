Jeff Jarrett Doesn't Believe WWE Is In Panic Mode Over WrestleMania Ticket Sales

AEW's Jeff Jarrett has discussed WWE's ticket sales for WrestleMania 42, as well as their strategy to discount tickets over a month before the show.

Recent reports have suggested that WWE has sold around 35,000 tickets for each night of "The Show of Shows," which is quite some distance away from the 60,000-plus ticket sales from last year's event, at the same venue. Jarrett, on his "My World" podcast, discussed why WWE won't be alarmed about the poor ticket sales.

"I don't use the word panic at all because that's where I was trying to lead with. Netflix money — guaranteed. SmackDown on USA money — guaranteed. Saudi money — guaranteed. Their Fanatics deal, they print money," he began. "So I just don't think panic's the right word. Concern for butts in seats, 25% off eight weeks out, that is absolutely a strategy because they know the data better than anybody. Hell, I don't have a damn good clue, but I am a promoter and have been around it forever, and you don't discount tickets. And I get it, one match [has been announced], and I get it, they've got 72,000 sold first two-day shows, and they got a fat check from the city of Las Vegas, and they're going to drive live event sales because Allegiant is their partner. I don't think there's a bit of panic, but is there a new strategy implemented immediately that they probably didn't have in their plan, maybe their backup emergency plan?"

Jarrett doesn't think that WWE's bottom line will be affected by WrestleMania ticket sales and doesn't think that they will be panicking, however they could be concerned. He predicts that WWE could sell around 50,000 tickets for each night of WrestleMania. Ahead of the event, WWE has reportedly blocked Las Vegas establishments from hosting viewing parties for the two-day show to encourage ticket sales.