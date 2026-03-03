WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes Wants To Wrestle CM Punk

WWE US Champion Carmelo Hayes is eager to face CM Punk and is confident that he can soundly beat him.

Hayes, who is tipped to be a top star in WWE in the future, is keen to go toe-to-toe with Punk and also predicts that he can easily get the better of him, despite calling him one of the best in the ring.

"Yeah, I mean I definitely want to wrestle CM Punk. I had made a joke on Twitter, I was like, if we do, it's got to be winner takes all. That'd be crazy," said Hayes on "Beyond The Bell Podcast". "I'd probably run circles around him, honestly. I think CM Punk's a great in-ring performer, but I don't think he's ready for what I got, 'cause, man, I'm just going right now. I'm very much so looking forward to that match. And I challenge CM Punk to really, you know, bring the heat, man."

Like a number of young stars on the WWE roster, Punk was an inspiration to Hayes, and the WWE United States Champion has discussed how "The Second City Saint" has helped younger wrestlers in the company. Hayes narrated an anecdote about Punk, stating how the WWE World Heavyweight Champion was in tears after Hayes won the title.

"So, I've looked up to CM Punk and he's been a mentor to a lot of the younger guys backstage, despite what people want to say. He's always been a mentor to a lot of us and he's always excited to see us have our first moments. I remember when I won the title, he was in Gorilla with a tear in his eye. I couldn't believe it," he added.

Hayes believes Punk was emotional as he probably remembered his first title win and recalled how much it meant to him. Punk was full of praise for Hayes, Trick Williams, and Oba Femi recently, and hoped that he could get a chance to face them before he calls time on his career.