Trick Williams Names The WWE Attitude Era Star That Got Him 'Hooked' On Pro Wrestling

"WWE SmackDown" star Trick Williams has named a few WWE legends who inspired him to become a wrestler.

Williams has ruffled a few feathers ever since arriving on the main roster from "WWE NXT," making an impression with his promo game. It seems that he's learned from some of the best to ever do it as he named the likes of Steve Austin and The Rock as a few of his favorite stars.

"Well, my first favorite, definitely, during the Attitude Era was Stone Cold Steve Austin. You know, at three years old, I opened a can of whoop a*s, and I've been hooked ever since. Of course, The Rock. The way he can control the crowd with his promos and his presence, and just have that look of a superstar. I loved that," William said to "ESPN."

While Austin and Rock are two names that crop up in the lists of most wrestlers, one other name that Williams mentioned is not as often cited, that of Booker T. Williams, who has previously spoken fondly about the advice and mentorship the two-time WWE Hall of Famer has given him. He said that the "NXT" commentator is an inspiration to him.

"But even more recently than that, Booker T. He trained with us at NXT, he's the head commentator there at NXT, and he took me under his wing and said, 'Hey man, approach the game like this. You know, see this coming a mile away.' Booker T has been a huge inspiration and a role model, hands-on, in my career here in WWE, so it's been awesome."

Williams is earmarked to be a top star in WWE in the future, and if he were to achieve even a fraction of what his heroes have done in the past, he would have a bright career.