WWE HOFer Rob Van Dam Optimistic About Wrestling After Injury

Early last year, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam fractured both of his heels at 2025's MLW Battle Riot VII, keeping him out of the ring since. In the meantime, Van Dam has become a father to twins, Karma and Saba, and the veteran still isn't ruling out a return to the ring.

"Maybe I'll wrestle a little more than I thought I would this year," Van Dam exclaimed during a live stream on his YouTube channel. "I feel awesome. Yeah, training really hard and training good, sleeping good, getting in the peptides!" The veteran went on to state that he's dealing with some stiffness in his back, but that's a big improvement compared to shortly after his injury, when he was forced to crawl around before getting a wheelchair.

"It's been a bit of a comeback," Van Dam continued. "I imagine my feet will be probably a little bit sore, but they're not holding me back now from running, training, spinning, kicking, being RVD."

Van Dam then laughed off the idea of going toe-to-toe with Logan Paul at this year's WrestleMania in Las Vegas. "You better know the possibilities are endless in this world," Van Dam mused. "Everybody watching, listening: you can and will manifest the life that you get."

Prior to his injury, Van Dam had reduced his wrestling schedule by a great deal. The MLW match that saw him injured was Van Dam's first foray back into the ring since April 2024, when he made his last appearance in AEW.

