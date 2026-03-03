John Cena Recalls WWE Retirement Praise From William Regal He Waited 25 Years To Hear

On December 13, the wrestling world paid their respects to John Cena as his in-ring career officially came to an end at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Behind-the-scenes, industry veteran William Regal also paid Cena a massive compliment, which Cena describes as "a 25-year callback."

While appearing on "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, Cena recalled feedback he received from Regal, then-WWE commissioner, following one of his early WWE dark matches. "I really idolized William Regal, that European Fit Finlay, that catch-as-catch-can style," Cena said. "I loved the kinesthetic awareness of it. I loved how it was just like physical poetry. He was there and I asked him like, 'Hey, did you see my match?' 'Yes.' 'How was it?' His feedback was, 'Lad, if you get yourself a pair of boots, at least you'll look like a proper wrestler.' But here's the thing, perception is reality. I was like 'All I need is a pair of boots.' That's how I took it. But obviously, he was being very polite, very stiff upper lip. It was the s***s. He was honest, but thank goodness he didn't tell me it was bad, because I was wrestling in bodybuilding Otomix shoes, and I'm like, 'Yo, I just got to get boots.'"

More than two decades after hearing Regal insist that he invest in a pair of wrestling boots, Cena still sported his signature sneakers for his final match against GUNTHER at WWE SNME. According to Cena, this earned him a full-circle piece of praise, with Regal telling him "Even without boots, you're still a proper wrestler."

Despite his final night as an active competitor expectedly being a busy one, Cena noted that Regal's one sentence particularly stood out. For years, the England native would only comment on how awful Cena's dark match was when reflecting on it. That time, though, Regal gave Cena the "nugget" of praise he had long yearned for.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.