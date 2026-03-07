Brie Bella Opens Up About Long Journey To Her WWE Return At Royal Rumble
Brie Bella made her triumphant return to WWE during the women's Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, her first match back since the 2022 Rumble despite her twin sister Nikki's return to WWE in 2025. Bella had remained open to the possibility of a return to WWE for one last run as the Bella Twins to chase the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but explained on an episode of "The Nikki & Brie Show" that she wasn't always sure that was going to happen.
Bella said that when she'd get asked during interviews if she was going back to WWE, she'd jokingly say she "hadn't gotten the call," which she said wasn't really a joke. She said that when her sister went back, she got the itch to return, and kept getting told "no," but explained now that she believes the timing wasn't right until now.
"I've had a lot of patience and I feel like it was just mean to be this way," she said. "Doing it in Saudi Arabia, the first thing I thought when I got the call, I was like, 'Um. I don't think they know who I am. Could I just wait to debut in Philadelphia?' They're like, 'The Saudi people know who you are.' I'm like, 'Do they?' I'll admit, I was stressed up until my music hit that I was going to have zero reaction, people were going to be like, 'Who?' ...But honestly, I was like so stressed and so nervous and I'm just going to say it, I was not expecting the reaction I got."
She admitted she didn't have a lot of time to train ahead of the Rumble. Bella said "the minute" she knew she'd be in the match, she dedicated every day to doing something to get ready.
One Last Bellas Twins Run
Bella said that while she always wanted to do one last run in WWE alongside her sister, for awhile, she didn't believe it would ever truly come to fruition, and it made her sad. She said she hates "what ifs," which is what she truly believed their final run was going to be, and now that it's happening, it's a dream come true.
"The fact that it's actually happening and that we're going for those tag titles and we're going to be part of that tag division, it's exciting," she said. "It's something we've always wanted, but it's also fun."
Bella lost hope, especially throughout the holidays, she said, as she thought it was a hard "no" for her return. She explained she started to plan things for her 2026, but didn't commit to much, just in case she got the opportunity. But, around Thanksgiving time, she realized her WWE return might not be happening.
"I started to look at how I could redirect and find other opportunities," she said. "So, I did. I started having those talks. Then all of a sudden, I don't know what kind of shift, what kind of energy happened, but I got the call and it felt good. The best part about it, it wasn't just about Rumble, it was about coming back and actually getting to wrestle and come back for... As long as I can hang. Which, I'm hoping is a couple years."
