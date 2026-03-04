Myles Borne Beats Ethan Page For Second Straight Week, Retains WWE NXT Men's NA Title

Myles Borne is still North American Champion after an impromptu rematch with Ethan Page, so impromptu that both men wrestled in suits to kick off "WWE NXT" on Tuesday. Borne opened the show to celebrate winning the title from Page last week when Page came out to talk trash and demanded a rematch.

Page demanded the match, citing the fact he "carried the company for the last two years," and helped Borne get out of his shell enough to become champion. Borne said they could do the match tonight and said he'd talk to "NXT" interim general manager Robert Stone, who came down the ramp. Stone asked both men to take a beat and go change into their wrestling gear, but Page said they could just do the match now. A referee came out and the men started the match in their suits.

The men started battling in the ring, but Borne took it outside and started beating down his challenger on the commentary desk. During a commercial break, Page attempted to overpower the champion, but he couldn't keep Borne down. Page tried to use his belt, but as the referee took it and turned his back, he loaded his right hand with something else and knocked down Borne.

Borne locked in the Ankle Lock, but Page rolled out of it. Borne knocked Page in the head with his dress shoe, then hit the Borne Again for the victory.