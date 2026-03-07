AEW's Harley Cameron On Traveling To Australia As Champion: 'Better Than Christmas'

Last month, All Elite Wrestling returned to the "Land Down Under" for Grand Slam Australia and a House Rules event. For Harley Cameron, the trip also marked a special homecoming as she came back to her native grounds as an AEW Women's Tag Team Champion.

While appearing on "What Happened When," Cameron opened up about the personal significance of traveling to Australia. "In seven years that I've lived in America now, the only time I've ever gone back to Australia was for work," she said. "So not only is it exciting to go back and be a part of these shows and get to wrestle, but it's also amazing to see my family, and for my family and my friends to see when I come home, everything that I left has paid off in a way.

"It's a nice fulfilling moment for me because there's been a lot of difficulties with leaving my country and everything that I had going there. It's just a nice full circle moment. It's only been once, but now about to happen again. Going back there, it's a nice moment to reflect and go okay, it all paid off, and my family can feel peace of mind and they feel proud of me. It's better than Christmas."

At Grand Slam in Sydney, Cameron and Willow Nightingale successfully defended the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. The Babes of Wrath's celebration didn't last too long, though, as the surprise arrival of fellow Australian Lena Kross came at their expense. The following night at AEW House Rules in Brisbane, Cameron and Nightingale retained their titles once more by defeating MegaBad (Bayne and Ford) and the Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue and Julia Hart) in a triple threat bout.

