WWE NXT Vengeance Day Gets Fifth Match After DarkState Member Calls Out Tony D'Angelo

A fifth match has been announced for "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day on Saturday, and it's a fitting one, as Tony D'Angelo looks to take out the final member of the stable who he says cost him everything. The former "Don" of "NXT" will take on DarkState's Dion Lennox after the former NXT Tag Team Champion called him out on Tuesday's episode.

When D'Angelo came back to "NXT," he revealed he had two reasons to return to the developmental brand following a months-long hiatus. He said he had returned to take out DarkState, and his second goal would be revealed after he accomplished the first.

D'Angelo had been taking out the stable one-by-one and on Tuesday, he took out Osiris Griffin backstage. Lennox had enough and stormed out to the ring to call out D'Angelo. D'Angelo answered the challenge and said Vengeance Day match was "poetic," because that's when he was going to cash in his final promise to end DarkState. Lennox said he's fighting for four on Saturday, and when he takes out D'Angelo, there will be nothing standing in his way on his pursuit of the NXT Championship and DarkState's takeover of the brand.