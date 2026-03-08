Bayley Reflects On Role As A Locker Room Leader In WWE: 'I Don't Take It Lightly'

As one of the more tenured members of the WWE women's locker room, Bayley has taken on a role as a leader, helping guide newer talent on how to navigate the business. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Bayley was asked to comment on this role.

"I don't take it lightly," Bayley said. "It's hard to feel like [a locker room leader]. ... I just started realizing it more, I guess, within the last few years, where people are coming to me asking for feedback or advice."

Upon realizing how much her words and actions meant to her fellow performers, Bayley began watching matches more closely and choosing her words carefully. While it might be an added responsibility, it's one that Bayley is happy to take on. Another valuable aspect of Bayley's feedback is that it doesn't always match up with what other wrestlers think.

"I don't know everything, and I see things very different than a lot of people," she continued. "Lyra [Valkyria] and I don't see eye-to-eye on some wrestling stuff. It's just that I feel differently about things. I love being in that and I love being able to share what I've learned from Naomi about perseverance and pushing through, and I love what I've learned from Nattie with the same thing, and how to treat people."

Bayley continued to emphasize the fact that her wrestling knowledge was passed down from others, not just self-taught. She named John Cena as another important individual, as he taught her a lot about storytelling and the dangers of overcomplicating things.

While there is no end to her in-ring career in sight, Bayley has previously discussed her desire to eventually move to a backstage role, where she can continue to help younger talent learn the ropes. For now, though, she and tag team partner Valkyria are working to ensure they make it onto the card for WWE WrestleMania 42 this year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.