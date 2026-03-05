MJF Barely Escapes AEW Dynamite With World Title

Despite having a title defense set for AEW Revolution on March 15, MJF decided to send a message to Hangman Page ahead of their Texas Death Match by defending the AEW World Championship against Kevin Knight on the March 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite." However, "The Jet" didn't make it easy for MJF who barely escaped El Paso, Texas with his beloved "Triple B."

MJF started off by trying to teach Knight how to do an Arm Drag, to which Knight responded by taking the champion over multiple times. The challenger looked to end things early as he went for the UFO Splash but MJF rolled out of the way, which led to him targeting Knight's ribs through the first half of the match. MJF threw Knight into the turnbuckles at high speed, disrespected him by hitting The Bris, and spent a lot of time taunting the audience.

Knight would fight through the pain and used his athleticism to keep himself in the fight. He hit a standing Splash, and a Tope Con Hilo to the outside, but after a series of back-and-forth interactions in the ring, MJF regained control. Both men hit a series of rollups which all resulted in near falls, and in order to slow the challenger down, MJF decided to roll to the outside. However, Knight went right after him by hitting a leaping Clothesline to the champion resulting in a double down as the match went to its one and only commercial break. During the commercials, Knight decided to break the referee's count which looked to come back to haunt him as MJF used the steel steps to his advantage, but Knight dodged MJF's ambush into the guardrail and hit a moonsault of the adjacent guardrail.

Back from the break and back in the ring, Knight looked to go for the UFO Splash once again but MJF hit the ropes hard enough to knock Knight's balance off. With that said, MJF would end up with his legs tangled in the turnbuckles when going up to attack the challenger, leading to Knight going to the opposite side of the ring and hitting a Coast to Coast Drop Kick. Knight wasted no time as he went up for the UFO Splash, but as he was coming down, MJF kicked the referee into the ropes throat first meaning that Bryce Remsburg didn't see Knight pin MJF for longer than three. Knight decided to try the UFO Splash for a second time but MJF got the knees up, and the champion quickly got himself into position to hit the Heatseeker. The champion hit his finisher, scored the victory, and retained his title.

After the match, MJF looked to attack Knight with the Dynamite Diamond Ring but Hangman Page, who will face MJF in a Texas Death Match at Revolution for the AEW World Championship, came out to distract the champion. While MJF was distracted, Knight's tag team partner, "Speedball" Mike Bailey arrived in the ring to take the champion out.