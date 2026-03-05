MJF Costs Hangman Page The AEW World Trios Title

A challenge from Don Callis saw an impromptu main event being set up for the March 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis challenged Jet Set Rodeo for the AEW World Trios Championships. Kevin Knight had already competed against MJF earlier in the night, and the AEW World Champion wanted to send a message to Hangman Page ahead of their match at Revolution by costing him, Knight, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey their trios gold.

With Knight and Page pulling double duty, it was Bailey who got things started in the ring with Fletcher as the other four men brawled on the outside. The Don Callis Family would take control after Bailey was attacked by Davis, which would change when Page tagged in as his match earlier in the night lasted around eight seconds. Jet Set Rodeo would land some trios moves as the match started to break down with Page, Bailey and Knight hitting corner punches, but after Page and Bailey landed dives to the outside, Knight got caught up in the ropes and Fletcher launched him from the ring to the guardrail ribs first as the match entered the commercial break.

During the break, the challengers worked over Knight and his damaged ribs extensively, but Okada got a little too confident coming out of the commercial break as Knight hit a flying Clothesline in an attempt to tag in Bailey or Page. However, the Don Callis Family took back control. It took a Bailey interference to create enough distance for Knight to tag in his JetSpeed partner, who took out Fletcher and Davis immediately. Bailey used all of his energy to keep Fletcher and Davis at bay, and kept Okada out of the match with a Roundhouse Kick to the side of the head.

Page tagged in and almost got the win after hitting Davis with the Deadeye but that was broken up. Bailey continued his aerial assault on Fletcher as Page continued to take down Davis before tagging in Knight in an attempt to hit the Buckshot Lariat/UFO Splash combination, but out of nowhere MJF ran down to distract the champions. He tried to hit Page with the Dynamite Diamond Ring, causing Knight to miss Davis and roll directly into Okada's arms who hit him with The Rainmaker, which was quickly followed up with Davis hitting a Gut Wrench Piledriver on an exhausted Knight to get the win. The Don Callis Family stood tall in the center of the ring as the new AEW World Trios Champions as the show went off the air.