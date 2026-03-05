AEW Dynamite - 3/4/2026: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

There has already been so much movement between wrestling companies in 2026. WWE has seen AJ Styles retire while also gaining both Royce "Powerhouse Hobbs" Keys and Danhausen. Hiroshi Tanahashi has also retired, while the core members of Los Ingobrenables de Japon have all moved on to new chapters in their careers, and Tony Khan has signed basically everyone who has become available to an AEW contract. However, the March 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw the arrival of someone who has the potential to be a real game-changer in All Elite Wrestling.

Over the past few years, David Finlay has evolved. That one son of Fit Finlay who decided to try his hand at Japanese wrestling has become one of the most well-respected foreign-born talents of the last few years. He breathed new life into Bullet Club when it was at death's door by forming The War Dogs, and left New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier this year as a fully formed character ready for the biggest stages. There was obviously WWE interest given that his dad and brother work there, but if there's one thing we all know about dogs, they are loyal, and Finlay decided to join Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors in AEW.

The reaction in the building wasn't exactly an ear-shattering pop, mainly because seeing NJPW talent in AEW in 2026 is as common as rain is to an English person's afternoon. However, Finlay's decision to join AEW over WWE is a huge statement, and given Finlay's success in Japan, it's an arrival that has the potential to go places very quickly. By the looks of things, Finlay is already going to be mixing it up with the likes of Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin, two men who have become some of the most trusted hands in AEW when it comes to making people look their best, but AEW hasn't been afraid to take some risks with its booking in 2026.

Brody King has beaten MJF in less than two minutes, Andrade El Idolo has beaten Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland, Tommaso Ciampa won the AEW TNT Champion in his first match, the twists and turns have been frequent this year, and it feels like Finlay is arriving at just the right time. The main event scene looks to have stories mapped out for the rest of 2026, but the AEW roster is so deep that Finlay can establish himself as a force to be reckoned with throughout the year, and with his dogs in Kidd and Connors by his side, the "Savage King" could be ruling the AEW yard at some point in the future. Watch this space with Finlay, he's a dog for real.

