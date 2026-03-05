Bully Ray Explains Why Last Line In Reigns-Punk Promo On WWE Raw Felt 'Forced'

Bully Ray is not convinced that it was the right decision for CM Punk to mention Roman Reigns' late father, Sika, in his promo on "WWE Raw."

On "Raw," Punk threatened Reigns that he would bury him next to his father after their match at WrestleMania 42, which Ray analyzed on "Busted Open."

"Yes, it caught you off guard. Yes, it got you to say whoa. Yes, it shocked you. Did it fit?" Ray asked. "The last line for me felt very forced. Maybe I'll take back the word forced. It felt like it didn't belong. It didn't match the rest of the verbiage of the promo. I'm going to bury you next to your father. Are we to believe that CM Punk is going to kill Roman Reigns?"

Ray was surprised that Reigns didn't hit Punk after that line. He is also not convinced that the line fits into the overall story. He feels that it would have made more sense for Punk to utter those words if Reigns had brought up the name of Punk's dog, Larry.

"Why didn't Roman immediately blast Punk? Roman was in shock. When you are in shock, the fight or flight reaction kicks in or it freezes you. Roman was frozen in shock. I still don't understand, other than for shock value, why Punk would say it," he added. "To me, it was a little too heavy, too quickly. If Roman would have said something like, that was real cute how you came out with your dog's name on your jacket at the Chamber. If he would have made a slight reference about Larry, not glaringly negative or mentioning that Larry's no longer with us, just mentioning Larry's name alone, then I would have understood Punk coming back over the top with that line."

Ray emphasized how much family means to the Samoan wrestlers, and the promo by Punk means that Jimmy and Jey Uso, who are friends with Punk, will cut ties with him. He thinks that every Samoan wrestler on the WWE roster should be angry at Punk for bringing up the name of Sika.