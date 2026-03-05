AEW's Chris Jericho On Pacing Criticism: 'Shut The F*** Up And Let Me Tell My Story'

Since his absence from AEW, there's been a lot of buzz on social media about Chris Jericho instead returning to WWE to retire. However, in the past few years of his career in AEW, Jericho has been on the receiving end of a lot of flak toward his character work and his utilization, to which his "Learning Tree" gimmick was a tongue-in-cheek response.

Bu, the veteran hasn't simply dismissed the criticisms, and in an interview on "UNTAPPED," he finally addressed them directly.

"I like long-term stories," Jericho added, explaining that creativity is important to long-term stories and that often times, neither wrestler needs to be on the show to tell that story. "I would rather make things go longer than shorter, and I always love wrestling fans – especially modern-day ones – who just want to know the answer right now!"

Jericho then pointed out how the movie "Saving Private Ryan" is long, and requires patience, likening the payoff to the film to the stories he tries to tell.

"Shut the f*** up, and let me tell my story! When it's done – if it takes a year, tough luck!" he expressed. "We can tell any story we want, and we can make it go as long as we want, or as short as we want."