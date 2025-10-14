Chris Jericho Details How His AEW Musical With MJF Came About

Chris Jericho has discussed the iconic musical with MJF in AEW, and how it almost didn't happen.

Jericho recently spoke on "Busted Open" about the Le Dinner Debonair segment, which aired on AEW Dynamite in 2020, and revealed that MJF had been inspired by something he had seen.

"That was an idea that we had, where I guess MJF had just seen the Elton John movie that had come out, the biopic, and he wanted to do some kind of an Elton John-type fantasy sequence, and Tony [Khan] didn't want it to be fantasy. He wanted it to be real. So I said, 'Why don't we do like a big kind of a Busby Berkeley dance routine from like the 40s,' and that's kind of how it started," he revealed. "If you remember, we were like eating dinner and then suddenly this whole back room opened up and here we are to do this huge dance, dancing and singing routine and we had actually recorded the vocal earlier at my house and so we had sang the part, and we just had to worry about doing the dance routine and we filmed that in about five hours on a Tuesday night before it aired on Wednesday."

Before it was to air on "Dynamite," AEW received a notice from the song's publisher, who informed them that they would be sued if they used the song on air. Jericho recalled that AEW's music coordinator, Mikey Rukus, had to re-record just an hour before the show was to air, with the segment almost not airing due to the issue.

"There was a point in time where we didn't think we were going to be able to get it on, and Tony was like, 'You guys are going to have to do this routine live.' We can't do this live, we're in the ring, like what do you want us to do?"

Jericho said the recording was completed just a few minutes before their segment aired, and it received rave reviews along with strong viewership.