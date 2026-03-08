WWE's Ethan Page Says He Doesn't Get Enough Recognition Due To NXT Status

With Ethan Page recently losing the WWE NXT North American Championship to Myles Borne, speculation has spread online that he'll be called up to the main roster soon. However, Page isn't necessarily eager to leave. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," the wrestler took issue with the way fans perceive his brand.

"I'm gonna get in trouble for saying this, but because I'm in NXT," Page said to host Dave LaGreca, who asked why Page feels he doesn't get enough recognition. "I have this theory that people are not a fan of, and that is: there is no main roster. There's no such thing. I'm the best wrestler under contract to the WWE. My check says WWE. It's just the brand that I work for. It's the jersey I'm paid to wear."

Page has done some work outside of NXT as well, with his run as AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion alongside Chelsea Green garnering a lot of positive attention. Now that Page has wrapped his North American Championship run up, a recent report from BodySlam+ indicated that he's likely to move to either "WWE Raw" or "SmackDown" soon. However, before he does, it was indicated that Page will vie for the WWE NXT Championship.

Whatever happens, Page doesn't seem to mind where he ends up in the immediate future.

"I'm a very proud employee and wrestler for the WWE, all the way down to making myself the best wrestler in the WWE," he continued. "I'm happy where I'm at. I'm still the best. I just work for Shawn Michaels."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit X and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.