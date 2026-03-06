Brian Myers & Bear Bronson Of The System Earn Tag Title Shot On TNA Impact

The TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy are vying for new challengers to their titles, and they just got them in The System's Brian Myers and Bear Bronson.

On Thursday's live episode of "TNA iMPACT," it was anyone's game in a four-way number one contender's match between The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent), BDE and Rich Swann, and Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams); however Myers and Bronson found a way to secure their future title shot – thanks to BDE being the fall guy – when Myers connected his gruesome spear on him, followed by a crushing piledriver that sent BDE head first into the mat. For Myers, receiving this shot and potentially winning would place him with his fourth tag team title reign. As for Bronson, it would be his first. Bronson signed with TNA this past January.

As announced on Thursday's program, The Hardys are on their way to eclipsing The Latin American Xchange (Santana and Ortiz) and The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) with the longest combined days as champions at 662 and 418, respectively. The Hardys are now in their fourth reign after winning the championships from The Nemeth Brothers (Nic and Ryan) at Slammiversary last July. The date for when these two will compete has not been announced, as of this report.