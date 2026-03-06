Drew McIntyre Comments On Having To Defend WWE Title Against Cody Rhodes On SmackDown

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is an unhappy man right now as he thinks that Cody Rhodes doesn't deserve a rematch.

McIntyre and Rhodes will face off against each other on this week's "WWE SmackDown," after the former interfered in the men's Elimination Chamber match and cost Rhodes the win. In his interview with "Complex," the Scottish star criticized Rhodes as well as "SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis, and may consider the legal route to not wrestle Rhodes.

"I mean, it's BS. It's as simple as that. I seem to recall there being a certain contract you know, little thing I wrote in there. It wasn't Cody gets a rematch if Drew decides to interfere in every match for the rest of time. It says Cody gets no rematch. He has to win the Royal Rumble. He has to win the Elimination Chamber. He won neither. The small print didn't say beside that, if Drew does this or Drew does this, then he gets the match. Nick Aldis, that hooligan, made the match, breached a contract, and I'm currently trying to figure it out because this match shouldn't be happening in the first place. I said all along, anybody but Cody. I'm in this situation where I got to fight him on Friday. I'm talking to the lawyers. I'm going to figure it out," he said.

McIntyre continued his tirade against Aldis and claimed that he was protecting Rhodes. The Scotsman, though, had some praise for his rival, stating that Rhodes has a toughness about him that is admirable, while also crediting the talent he has. However, McIntyre is baffled as to why Rhodes has to politick his way into situations.

"I don't know why he just has to be the golden boy. He has to take every little shortcut he can, whether it's on-screen, off-screen, and play this big smiley guy. And I know part of that is really him, but I know part of it is not him," he added.

The winner of the clash between McIntyre and Rhodes will face off against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42.