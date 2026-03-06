Steph De Lander Details TNA Departure

Steph De Lander has explained the reason why she asked TNA to release her, months before the end of her contract.

De Lander and her husband Mance Warner ended their time in the promotion this past week and she revealed in an interview with "Fightul Select" that she asked to be let ago after being informed by the promotion that they wouldn't clear her to wrestle. Her contract with the promotion was set to expire in June. The promotion was apparently unsure about her injury history, despite WWE clearing her through its specialists. De Lander said that she had to shoulder the cost of surgeries and physical therapy. She revealed to the outlet that she and Warner were paid by appearance and did not receive guaranteed money from the promotion. After they were told they would be booked only once for the upcoming TV tapings instead of the original two-day booking, they decided to leave, as the reduced dates would affect their income.

De Lander, who debuted in TNA back in 2023, hasn't wrestled in the promotion since 2024. She stated in the interview that she is eager to wrestle in indie promotions, as well as in countries like Mexico, Japan, and the UK, while she specifically wants to face AEW's Megan Bayne too.