Mance Warner, Steph De Lander Reportedly Quit TNA Wrestling

2026 started with TNA finally securing a long sought TV deal, but it also started with the loss of several talents. In the first weeks of the year alone, the promotions said goodbye to Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed, and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz, Knockouts star Killer Kelly and former Knockouts Tag Team Champions Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay.

Now two more members of the roster are heading out the door, perhaps in less than amicable fashion. Fightful Select reports that both Mance Warner and Steph De Lander have quit TNA. It was not confirmed whether either had been let out of their respective deals, and one source suggested the two could finish up with the promotion after their current loop of TV tapings.

The reason behind the couple's sudden departure appears to be related to De Lander's desire to wrestle. The Australian grappler has not wrestled since May 2024 after she suffered a neck injury, though she would continue to appear onscreen as a manager for Matt Cardona, PCO, and Warner. De Lander has insisted on social media that she is cleared to return to the ring, and is said to have even visited WWE's spinal surgeon for clearance. Despite this, TNA has refused to clear De Lander for action, and is believed to have told her that she would never wrestle for TNA again due to her injury issues.

De Lander first joined TNA back in 2023 while Warner, best known for his stints with independent promotions such as GCW and a one night appearance on "AEW Rampage" against Jon Moxley in 2022, joined the promotion in early 2025. De Lander and Warner, who had been dating prior to Warner's arrival, were quickly paired together, with De Lander managing Warner in his feuds with Sami Callihan and Cardona. The couple officially tied the knot in October, and reportedly signed new contracts with TNA at that time.