Backstage News On TNA Contract Status Of Newly-Married Steph De Lander & Mance Warner

TNA Wrestling's husband-wife duo of Mance Warner and Steph de Lander have reportedly extended their time with the promotion after signing a new deal.

"Fightful Select" has reported that De Lander and Warner, who got married this past week, have signed new contracts with TNA that expire in June 2026. According to the report, both stars have been working without contracts and were being paid per appearance. The report added that both stars worked a "large portion" of their TNA stint without a deal.

Warner debuted with TNA earlier this year, after featuring in MLW and the indie circuit for several years. De Lander, on the other hand, debuted in TNA Wrestling in 2023, several months after she was let go by WWE. The Australian is a former TNA Digital Media Champion and the final holder of the title before it was discontinued. Warner's debut in TNA came alongside de Lander, when it was revealed that the latter had divorced PCO in storyline and that she was now with Warner.

The contracts of several TNA stars have either expired or are set to expire soon, which include the likes of The IInspiration, the Hardy Boys, Cedric Alexander, and Steve Maclin, to name a few, while Rich Swann is reportedly working on a pay-per-appearance deal with the promotion.