TNA Wrestling Couple Steph De Lander & Mance Warner Announce They've Tied The Knot

2025 has been a bit of a lost year for TNA's Steph De Lander, as the Australian star and former TNA Digital Media Champion has yet to wrestle a match, likely due to her continued recovery from neck surgery. But while she hasn't been active in the ring, she has remained a presence on TNA television, after aligning with her real life significant other Mance Warner earlier in the year. And it appears things are going just as well for the couple offscreen as it is on.

Taking to Instagram earlier on Thursday, De Lander posted a series of photos of her in a wedding dress and Warner in a suit. In the accompanying message, De Lander revealed that she and Warner had recently gotten married.

In an interview earlier this year, De Lander revealed that she and Warner had been dating for a year and a half, the two having formally met after wrestling each other on an independent show, though De Lander admitted she had had a crush on Warner for some time before that. Though it was though the couple were engaged at the time of that interview, they would officially announce their engagement a month later with another Instagram post.

While De Lander has been inactive, Warner has kept at it, wrestling plenty of dates for TNA, GCW, and other independent promotions. His most recent match was at TNA Bound For Glory, where he participated in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match, lasting 28 minutes before being eliminated by De Lander's long-time ally, Matt Cardona. De Lander and Warner got their revenge, however, by eliminating Cardona a few minutes later.