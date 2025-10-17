TNA Contracts Of Knockouts Tag Champs Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee Reportedly Expire

TNA's Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee, the current TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions, are reportedly free agents after their deals with TNA expired.

McKay and Lee, The IInspiration, recently won the Knockouts tag titles for the second time, despite nearing the end of their contracts. "Fightful Select" has reported that the duo's contracts expired after the recent Bound for Glory pay-per-view, but they and TNA are keen to extend their deals in the promotion. The report claimed that the former WWE stars have been operating under short-term contracts recently.

The IInspiration returned to TNA programming in June at the Against All Odds pay-per-view, reuniting after their initial split three years ago. The duo has also appeared on "NXT" recently as part of WWE and TNA's partnership, marking their return to WWE programming for the first time since their releases in 2021. Following their return to TNA Wrestling, they won the tag team titles in September by defeating The Elegance Brand, beginning their second reign with the championships.

The IInspiration isn't the only tag team whose contracts with TNA have expired or are about to expire soon, as the current TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys, are also nearing the end of their contracts. Another report recently revealed that former WWE star, Cedric Alexander's contract was also expected to expire after Bound for Glory, while Laredo Kid confirmed that he is no longer a part of TNA.