WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/3/2026

Last week, the State of the Union address caused "WWE NXT" to pull in 589,000 viewers, which is the program's lowest viewership total of the year. For 11 straight weeks, "NXT" posted above the 600,000 viewer threshold, with the show's audience peaking on February 17, having drawn 744,000 viewers for the episode. This past Tuesday, the developmental brand needed to bounce back, but the growth was minimal for the go-home show for Vengeance Day this Saturday.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 604,000 viewers and posted a 0.09 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is the program's second lowest viewership figure of the year. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership improved by 3%, while the 18-49 demo increased by 12%. Despite "NXT's" recent struggles, the show was still able to draw 600,000 viewers despite facing stiff competition on Tuesday night, with 10 NBA games and 11 NHL games taking place.

Although "NXT" started 2026 on a hot streak, the brand's viewership numbers have decreased by 15% since this time last year. Arguably more concerning is the show's 40% decline in the 18-49 demo since March 2025, having fallen from an average of 0.15. Vengeance Day will be "NXT's" final pit stop before Stand & Deliver, and the brand will definitely rely on the events that transpire at the Premium Live Event to boost ratings for next Tuesday's episode. Five matches are currently scheduled for tomorrow's show, two of which include Joe Hendry versus Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship, and Izzi Dame versus Tatum Paxley for the Women's North American Title.