WWE's Ricky Saints Identifies 'Sleeper' Match From AEW That He Looks Back On Fondly

Before Ricky Saints became a WWE star, he was one of AEW's most reliable in-ring performers, and during a recent interview, he named a match that is considered a sleeper on his resume.

Speaking on the "Battleground Podcast," Saints reflected on one of the best matches of his career, but also wanted to highlight a tag team bout that transpired north of the border, which he believes is severely underrated.

"Obviously the Bryan Danielson match that I had, the strap match was really great, but there's also a sleeper match that I don't think people really remember. It was a big tag match. It was me, [CM] Punk, FTR against the Gunn Club and it was in Toronto ... It was amazing. That was such a great feeling that I had where I go, 'Wow, I get it. I get it now.' So, I think those two stand out in my mind of that type of scenario."

Saints fought Danielson again on "AEW Collision" following their strap match at All Out 2023, with both matches being considered two of the best in the former NXT Champion's career. It's now been a full-year since the 36-year-old signed with WWE, and he's only continued to build upon his success after AEW by winning multiple championships, headlining Premium Live Events, and wrestling the likes of Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans and Oba Femi.

