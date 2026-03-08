GUNTHER On Tapping Out To Jey Uso At WWE WrestleMania 41: 'I Can Swallow My Pride'

GUNTHER might be riding the high of retiring Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles all within the span of a year, but the former World Heavyweight Champion's last outing at WWE WrestleMania was not very successful, as he dropped the title to Jey Uso by tapping out. During an appearance on "What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes," GUNTHER was asked about his loss to Uso, and instead of being upset, he rationalized the match's end.

"I can swallow my pride, and when it's over, it's over," GUNTHER said. "I have no issue with that. If the audience views that as weakness, then let them be. It's alright."

GUNTHER's confidence over his rivalry with Uso is most likely due to the fact that he recaptured the World Heavyweight Championship from the wrestler 51 days after their WrestleMania meeting. In a post-match interview following his loss to GUNTHER, Uso shared his respect for the "Ring General." Instead of breaking his rival down, he praised GUNTHER's athleticism and his professionalism in the ring, though still noting that he wanted the title back. At the time of writing, neither man is in the World Heavyweight Championship scene, but there is clearly a desire from Uso's end to perhaps someday revisit their feud.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk Abou? With Cody Rhodes," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.