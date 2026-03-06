WWE 2K26 Season Pass Content Announced, Including The Hardy Boyz, Torrie Wilson, More

"WWE 2K26" is set to officially release on March 13, 2026, and while many players are currently enjoying early access to the game, the next few names of seasonal DLC wrestlers have been announced. For a while, fans were sad to see that there was no mention of either Matt or Jeff Hardy in the game, especially considering that they're signed to TNA and appeared in "NXT" just last year, but the two will officially make their return to the 2K series.

Per the official WWE games X account, The Hardy Boyz were confirmed to be a part of Ringside Pass Season 4, joining the likes of Jelly Roll and Lady Shani, and will be released between July and September this year. Jeff has notably been absent from the WWE 2K games since 2K22, while Matt hasn't been included since 2K20.

Preluding the Hardys' announcement, former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly was also announced as DLC for the game, instead being listed for Ringside Pass Season 2 alongside Ax, Smash, and Crush of Demolition, which will be released between April and June. Additionally, Torrie Wilson has also been announced for Ringside Pass Season 3 with Matt Cardona, La Parka, and Brian Pillman, making it her first in-game appearance since "WWE SmackDown vs. RAW 2008."

Other returning wrestlers include Brie Bella, Bam Bam Bigelow, Earthquake, and Typhoon, alongside the debuts of AAA's Octagon Jr. and Princess Tibetana. At the time of writing, there are only two more slots left to fill out the Ringside Pass DLC wrestlers – one in both Ringside Pass Season 4 and 5.