TNA's Matt Hardy Reflects On WWE NXT Guest Run, Working With Shawn Michaels Again

Through WWE's partnership with TNA, Matt and Jeff Hardy have appeared on "WWE NXT" television and even briefly reigned as the NXT Tag Team Champions. In the process, the legendary brothers have also crossed paths with their former colleague Shawn Michaels, who now serves as the head booker of "NXT." On a recent edition of "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy," Matt reflected on The Hardys' run under the "NXT" banner.

"I greatly enjoyed working with Shawn Michaels, both the first time and the second time around," Matt said. "Shawn was one of our guys. He was heavily influential in both Hardy Boys' careers. Especially if he doesn't have that first ever ladder match at WrestleMania 10, then I don't know if our careers go the same because we don't start doing ladder matches. We weren't inspired and motivated to do ladder matches on the independent scene and whatnot. I don't know if we end up pushing [former WWE CEO Vince McMahon] to have myself and Jeff wrestle Edge and Christian in a tag team ladder match at No Mercy 1999. So it was very cool working with Shawn, very cool getting his insight."

In an "NXT" ring, Matt and Jeff have taken on young teams such as DarkState, Fraxiom, and No Quarter Catch Crew, the first of whom regained the NXT Tag Team Championships after defeating the brothers in a Broken Rules match at "NXT" Halloween Havoc. The Hardys initially claimed the titles by besting DarkState's Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin in a Winner Takes All bout also involving the TNA World Tag Team Championships.

"It was great working around with a lot of younger guys, up-and-coming talent, some guys that I'd seen and I'm very curious just how are they as real human beings when they take off the mask that they wear when the red light is on," Matt said. "It was enjoyable, for sure."