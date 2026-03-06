Online Controversy Over Dragon Lee Unmasking Could Reportedly Be Referenced On WWE TV

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" saw GUNTHER take on Dragon Lee, who has been fighting for the honor of his former tag team partner AJ Styles after GUNTHER retired the "Phenomenal One" at the Royal Rumble. The match ended in a controversial manner, with GUNTHER unmasking Dragon Lee, and screenshots of Lee's face were posted to social media, and WWE posted the video of Lee's unmasking, where the clip can be paused to show the star's face, sparking debate across the internet wrestling community. According to a new report, that online controversy could be used on WWE programming.

Fightful Select reported on Friday that WWE sources told them the controversy surrounding Lee could be used to further the angle by being referenced on "Raw." According to the outlet, they received no complaints from anyone involved and those sources said that if WWE didn't want Lee's face to be seen, the video would have been edited for WWE's own social media accounts. Fightful was told throughout the week following the moment that the specific camera angle used that ended up showing Lee's face briefly was "no accident."

"The Career Killer" won the match on Monday after unmasking Lee and cinching in a sleeper hold on the luchador. Lee tapped out, and the referee helped cover his face as GUNTHER released the hold and celebrated in the ring.

Lee and GUNTHER have been feuding following Styles' retirement match, where he passed out to the same sleeper hold after putting his career on the line ahead of the bout in Saudi Arabia. Lee and Styles held the WWE World Tag Team Championships for around two months, starting in October of last year, before dropping the belts to the Usos.